Winnipeg police investigating city's 26th homicide of the year

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the city’s 26th homicide of the year.

The investigation began on Wednesday at 10 a.m., when officers were called to an incident in the North Inkster Industrial area.

Officers went to a home in the 200 block of Hazelton Drive, where a man was found dead. The victim was taken to the hospital where an autopsy is pending.

The victim has been identified as Sukhdool Singh Gill, 39. His family has been notified.

Anyone with information or video footage that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.