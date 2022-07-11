Winnipeg Police investigating man stabbed at remote outdoor party

Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was stabbed at an outdoor party Saturday night at the edge of the west end of the city.

Police were called to Wilkes Avenue and Community Row at 12:39 a.m. for reports of a stabbing that had just happened.

When officers arrived, no one could be immediately found, but police travelled another two kilometres down a gravel road and were flagged down by several teenagers.

Officers brought medical equipment and had to walk another kilometre before they found an 18-year-old man with a significant stab wound injury.

"This was a unique case for us, by the very nature of our jurisdiction, typically we respond to incidents that are in a more urban area," said Const. Jay Murray. "I don't think anyone wakes up expecting to respond to a call where they are hiking for a kilometre in the mud with medical equipment to come across somebody who is injured and apply medical care to try and stabilize them and get them back."

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was also able to make it to the scene and helped police bring the man back to the ambulance, where he was transported to hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Murray added it was a relay system between police and fire paramedics to get the man back to the ambulance. He noted that officers were told at the hospital if they didn't provide medical assistance this incident would have been a homicide.

Police continue to investigate and if anyone has information they are asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.