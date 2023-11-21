WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides

    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman found in a home in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue as a homicide. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a woman found in a home in the 400 block of Burrows Avenue as a homicide. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)

    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

    The first investigation began around 1:45 a.m., when police went to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for the report of a seriously injured woman. The 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

    Then around 4:50 a.m., in an unrelated incident, officers were called to a multi-tenant home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue for the report of a suspicious death.

    The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had already responded to the scene, and upon their arrival found a deceased male.

    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man found in a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue as a homicide. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)The Homicide Unit is investigating both of these incidents. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

     

    To date, there have been 34 homicides in Winnipeg this year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ANALYSIS

    ANALYSIS How Freeland's fiscal update impacts you

    Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation.

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Netanyahu asks Israeli government to back Hamas hostage deal

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked his government on Tuesday to back a deal to clear the way for the release of some of the hostages that Hamas militants took to the Gaza Strip during an Oct. 7 assault on Israel.

    LIVE UPDATES

    LIVE UPDATES Netanyahu says war will continue after any temporary ceasefire

    A deal for a temporary ceasefire was inching into view in Israel's war against Hamas, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tempered expectations by vowing that the war would continue even if a deal is reached. Here's what's happening in the latest Israel-Hamas war.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News