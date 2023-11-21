Winnipeg police investigating two Tuesday morning homicides

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating two unrelated homicides that took place in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The first investigation began around 1:45 a.m., when police went to the 400 block of Burrows Avenue for the report of a seriously injured woman. The 20-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.

Then around 4:50 a.m., in an unrelated incident, officers were called to a multi-tenant home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue for the report of a suspicious death.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had already responded to the scene, and upon their arrival found a deceased male.

Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man found in a home in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue as a homicide. (Image source: Scott Andersson/CTV News Winnipeg)The Homicide Unit is investigating both of these incidents. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

To date, there have been 34 homicides in Winnipeg this year.