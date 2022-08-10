Winnipeg police looking for witnesses of August 2020 homicide

Anthony Evaristo Gonzales is pictured in an undated image. Anthony Evaristo Gonzales is pictured in an undated image.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation

Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump outside Trump Tower in New York, on Aug. 10, 2022. (Julia Nikhinson / AP)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island