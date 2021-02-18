WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police arrested two men in relation to thefts of skid steers from construction yards, with a combined value of more than $350,000.

Police said three skid steers were stolen, along with a utility trailer, in and around the Winnipeg area between December 22, 2020, and January 26, 2021.

Following an investigation by the WPS Property Crime Unit, two men, a 43-year-old and a 38-year-old, were arrested.

Both individuals face three counts of theft over $5000, as well as possession of property obtained by crime and break and enter charges.

Both men were released on an undertaking.

Police said all of the stolen property was recovered with the help of the RCMP.