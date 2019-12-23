WINNIPEG -- Ten people have been arrested after an investigation dubbed Project Highland was launched in April into what Winnipeg police called a sophisticated interprovincial organized crime network. It culminated with the simultaneous execution of eight raids last Wednesday in Winnipeg, rural Manitoba and Ontario.

Winnipeg Police Service Inspector Max Waddell said at a media conference Monday the primary activities of the organized crime group involved the transportation of multiple kilograms of cocaine, opioids and significant amounts of illegal cannabis and tobacco from southern Ontario into the city of Winnipeg.

As part of the investigation, police seized 13 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $1.3 million, 45 pounds of illegal cannabis with a street value of $190, 000 and 246 cases of cigarettes with a street value of $492, 884.

Waddell said the impact of the raids on the crime network will be far-reaching.

Winnipeg Police Service share a picture of some of the illegal cannabis seized during interprovincial raids as a part of Project Highland. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

“This is reducing violent crime in the city of Winnipeg,” said Waddell. “I feel very confident that the drugs that we’ve removed here are going to be responsible for making sure people are safe in the city of Winnipeg."

Waddell said the cocaine seized came directly from Mexico and is some of the purest police in Winnipeg have encountered in the past 15 years. Southern Ontario was a drop-off point for the product before it was moved into Manitoba, he said.

Police said the illegal cannabis was being produced in southern Ontario.

Cash, several other illegal drugs, vehicles, and two homes were also seized.

About 160 officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police were involved in the raids. Manitoba Finance and Taxation were also involved.

The following people have been arrested and charged with a total of 34 criminal code offences related to conspiracy and trafficking of a controlled substance: