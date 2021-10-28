Winnipeg police, RCMP to give update on hospital assault

WINNIPEG -

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) and Manitoba RCMP will be providing new details on Thursday regarding a recent assault at Seven Oaks Hospital, as well as other related incidents.

Winnipeg police and Cpl. Julie Courchaine from the RCMP will be speaking at a news conference at noon at the WPS headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes after visitation was suspended at the hospital on Wednesday following a serious assault that left one person in unstable condition.

In a statement, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) confirmed one of the hospital’s staff members was assaulted inside the Leila Avenue atrium.

This is a developing story. More details to come.