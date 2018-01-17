The Winnipeg Police Service has released images of three people believed to have taken part in a series of armed robberies in Winnipeg.

The images of two men and one woman were taken from surveillance footage from some of the robberies, which began in the fall, with the most recent occurring Monday.

Police were tight lipped about details of the robberies, but said the suspects were identified as part of a larger investigation of incidents that may have involved other suspects as well, and it’s possible that not all three of these suspects were involved in every incident.

Police also said the larger investigation involved three retail robberies and one that took place at a residence.

“This is sort of the last tactic,” said Const. Rob Carver of the decision to release suspect photos, saying that investigators tend to do that only after other options are exhausted.

The first male suspect is described as thin, between five feet nine inches to six feet tall and 20 to 30 years old. He had short hair and a scruffy red beard.

The second male suspect is described as having a heavy build, between six feet and six feet two inches tall and 20 to 30 years old.

The female suspect is described as being short, between 18 to 25 years old with longer dark hair.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspects to call Crime Stoppers or the Police major crimes unit at 204-986-6219.