Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span

The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.

Police were called to the first incident at around 7:25 p.m. on Friday at a beer vendor in the 1600 block of Main Street, where a moving vehicle was shot at.

Officers later found a car that had been hit by gunfire. No one was hurt and the major crimes unit continued to investigate.

Police allege the incident began when a suspect went to the beer vendor with a group of people, confronted a man in the parking and took out a handgun. The suspect and the man did not know each other.

Police said the man ran to a car that was being driven by a woman, and the suspect pointed the gun at them. The vehicle was shot at as the woman drove away.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Winnipeg police’s K9 Unit spotted a suspect vehicle. Police stopped the car near Notre Dame Avenue and Alverstone Street, and took three people into custody, including a suspect from the beer vendor shooting.

Inside the suspect vehicle, officers found a loaded 9mm handgun with an auto sear, an over-capacity magazine, and an obliterated serial number.

A 15-year-old suspect was also found to be in possession of 23 pills, which police believe to be Percocet.

A 15-year-old male has been charged with a number of offences including, discharging a firearm with intent and pointing a firearm. He was taken into custody.

An 18-year-old man and 26-year-old woman are facing charges of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm. They were released on an undertaking.

The second, unrelated incident took place around 7 p.m. on Saturday when the Winnipeg Police Service was called to a possible shooting at a home in the 800 block of Main Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been shot.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident and asks anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.