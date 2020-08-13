WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery and sexual assault of a teenager early Tuesday morning in the city’s North End.

Officers say a man armed with a knife confronted two teenage girls at 4 a.m. around Stella Avenue and McKenzie Street.

Police say the suspect stole their cellphones, then dragged one of the girls through several yards and into an industrial area where she was “seriously sexually assaulted.”

The other girl was unharmed and called police. Officers found the sexual assault victim in the area of Power Street and Flora Avenue.

“She was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries,” according to a news release from police.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old who is Indigenous in appearance. He was wearing shorts, a fanny pack around his chest, a grey or purple shirt and dark runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).