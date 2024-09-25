Winnipeg police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

Bella Cook was last seen on Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. near Edderton Avenue and Derek Street in Winnipeg. She has not been heard from since.

Cook is five-foot-two with a thin build. She has medium length black hair typically in a ponytail and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hooded sweater, red pants with white lines down the side, white sneakers and a black baseball cap. She was also carrying a floral pattern duffel bag.

Police said Cook is known to frequent the North End and the area around the former Bay building in downtown Winnipeg.

Anyone with information on Cook's whereabouts is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6250.