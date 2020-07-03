WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are at the Louise Bridge for reports that a nine-year-old boy entered the water and is now missing.

Police have identified the boy as Darius Bezecki.

Around 4:37 p.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call of a person in distress in the Red River near the Louise Bridge. It's believed he entered the water on the north side of the river, just west of the bridge

The water rescue unit was deployed as well as a WFPS Drone with thermal imaging technology.

More crews and apparatus', along with Winnipeg police officers, were set up downstream to assist in looking for the person.

WFPS crews were unable to find the boy and the scene was then turned over to the police.

Officers are now searching using a drone and members of the River Patrol are also on scene.

Police have said it is possible that the boy may have exited the water at some point.

This is a developing story. More details to come.