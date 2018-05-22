

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said investigators believe an incident in which a man was behaving suspiciously may be related to two assaults Downtown.

On Saturday, police shared information about two groping incidents: one on the evening of May 18 in the Skywalk near where Cityplace connects to Bell MTS Place, the other on the morning of May 19 in the walkway between Portage Place and the YMCA.

Police shared images of a suspect taken around the time of the second incident.

On Tuesday, police said investigators learned of a third incident in which a male suspect was acting suspiciously around a teen girl earlier in the morning on May 19, at around 6:45 a.m. in Portage Place.

Police shared additional images from the time of the third incident in the hope of being able to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6245 or contact Crime Stoppers.