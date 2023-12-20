WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police to make announcement on attempted murder, forcible confinement

    The Winnipeg Police Service is set to make an announcement on Wednesday regarding an attempted murder and forcible confinement investigation.

    Supt. Bonnie Emerson, Sgt. Gary Mathez with the sex crimes unit and Sgt. Andrea Scott with the specialized investigations unit will be speaking at a news conference at the police headquarters at 1 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

    This is a developing story. More details to come.

