The Winnipeg Police Service and the Canadian Centre for Child Protection are working together to keep kids in Manitoba safe.

On Tuesday, they announced an online program that provides sexual abuse awareness training for people completing criminal record checks.

This training is part of program to help organizations that serve children to create a safer environment.

“We know that one in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, and in the majority of cases, the victims know their offenders,” said Noni Classen, the director of education for Canadian Centre for Child Protection, in a news release.

“It’s important that adults working with children understand the issues surrounding child sex abuse, in order to help safeguard kids.”

The course takes less than two hours and in that time users will learn about child sex abuse, the grooming process, professional boundaries and child disclosure and reporting.

Anyone who completes the training after a WPS criminal record check will get it for free until March 20, 2019.

The service launched last summer in Canada and more than 11,000 people have completed it.

“The more training that agencies can provide so that children are kept safe will go a long way in creating a healthier environment for our kids. The Winnipeg Police Service is proud to be involved with our partners to make that happen,” said WPS Inspector Kelly Dennison in a statement.

Funding was provided by the Winnipeg Foundation.