WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public of a scheme targeting local phone numbers, in which a caller pretends they are a criminal investigator and alleges the victim owes money to the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police said during some of the calls, the victim is told to dial the Winnipeg Police’s non-emergency line – while the initial call is still open – in order to confirm the investigation has begun.

The victim is led to believe they have started a new call, but because the first call is still open, they have not, and the original caller remains on the line.

Officers noted other calls may use “Caller ID spoofing” to make it appear that the call is coming from the Winnipeg Police Service's non-emergency line.

Police said the caller then pretends to be an officer and tries to get the victim to transfer a large sum of money.

Officers provided the following tips to avoid the scheme:

Be cautious of unexpected callers and take steps to confirm people’s identities;

The CRA does not ever demand immediate payment through e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid credit cards, or gift cards.

The CRA will not use aggressive language or threaten someone with arrest; and

Don’t assume call display numbers are accurate.

Police encourage family members and friends to talk with older loved ones to make sure they aren’t being targeted.

More information can be found at the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.