Winnipeg Richardson International Airport getting millions for upgrades

The Winnipeg Richardson International Airport is getting $5.3 million in new federal funding, the government announced on Thursday.

The money is earmarked for airport infrastructure upgrades and projects related to COVID-19 testing and screening.

“Our airport is a key employer in the region and an absolutely vital transportation hub for not just those in and around Winnipeg but for much of Manitoba and the north,” said Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, who is also Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

The funding will allow the airport to go ahead with plans to build a new permanent structure for the security screening of non-passenger vehicles and the addition of a dedicated vehicle access lane for processing cargo.

There will also be improvements to airport security and upgrades to the airport’s roadway infrastructure.

Winnipeg Airport Authority (WAA) President and CEO Barry Rempel said the newly announced funding will allow the airport to grow and are critical to the security and safety of both passengers as they travel.

“We're going to be able to add some active transit pathways that have been lacking. They’ll be designed with accessibility standards for the public to access Wellington (Avenue) as well as the terminal,” said Rempel. “It’s a small part but I think you know it’s going to be an important visible part.”

Rempel said the financial impacts of reduced travellers during the pandemic forced the WAA to use up over $75 million in cash reserves and had to borrow an additional $100 million to get through the pandemic.

However, he said the WAA is looking at a “fairly imminent recovery.”

“We’re sitting today at an improved level over 2020, but still down about 70 per cent from where we were in 2019,” said Rempel.

This funding is in addition to previous money announced last year for upgrades.