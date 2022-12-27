Winnipeg ringette all-star game hits the ice again after pandemic hiatus

Players are lacing up their skates once again for the Winnipeg Ringette League's annual All-Star Game and Skills Competition after a three-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year's roster is the biggest one yet, with 168 players competing across all events. One player is an exchange student from Finland, whose mother plans to watch her compete on the event's livestreaming service.

The annual skills competition is also bigger than ever, this year including players in age groups that would have otherwise lost their shot at competing because the event was cancelled during the pandemic.

Players at the U14 and U16 levels will be competing for the titles of fastest skater, hardest shot, and best goalie.

Players at the U19 level will compete in two all-star games.

Al Gowriluk with the Winnipeg Ringette League said the return of this event is a testament to the strength of ringette.

"The numbers are continuing to grow from year to year,"said Gowriluk. "When they call ringette the ultimate team sport they're not kidding. It's the fastest game on ice for a reason."