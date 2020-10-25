Advertisement
Winnipeg's 37th homicide after police find injured man outside home
Police found an injured man outside a home on Furby Street Sunday morning. (Source: CTV News/Dan Timmerman)
WINNIPEG -- A man rushed to hospital early Sunday morning has died from his injuries, according to Winnipeg Police Service.
Police said officers were called to a stretch of Furby Street between Ellice and Sargent Avenue around 5:40 a.m. for reports of an injured male.
Once on scene, police said they found man male outside of a home suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Police are calling the death a homicide. It is the city's 37th this year.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Correction:
This story originally said it was Winnipeg's 36th homicide.