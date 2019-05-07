Featured
Winnipeg's annual water meter reading program begins Wednesday
Winnipeg City staff will start doing annual checks on water meters on Wednesday. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019 10:24AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its annual water meter reading program on Wednesday.
The meter readings will take place on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. until dusk and will continue through to the end of August.
When coming to take a meter reading, city employees will have a photo ID, hand-held computer and a uniform with a City of Winnipeg logo. The city said the meter readers will only knock at front and side doors, and dogs need to be in another room or a kennel before the worker can go in the home.
Every household is required to have at least one accurate meter reading every year. The city said it will leave a meter reading card with instructions for any homeowner who misses their visit.