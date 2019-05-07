

CTV Winnipeg





The City of Winnipeg is set to begin its annual water meter reading program on Wednesday.

The meter readings will take place on weekdays from 2:30 p.m. until dusk and will continue through to the end of August.

When coming to take a meter reading, city employees will have a photo ID, hand-held computer and a uniform with a City of Winnipeg logo. The city said the meter readers will only knock at front and side doors, and dogs need to be in another room or a kennel before the worker can go in the home.

Every household is required to have at least one accurate meter reading every year. The city said it will leave a meter reading card with instructions for any homeowner who misses their visit.