    • Winnipeg’s Christmas Cheer Board no longer accepting applications this season

    The Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg has stopped taking applications for hampers this season, saying they have been overwhelmed by the record demand this year.

    The organization said they were going to remain open until Christmas Eve, but instead decided to close Wednesday after hitting 20,250 applications for hampers, an almost 2,000 increase from the previous year.

    “It’s absolutely devastating that there are so many families across the city in such need this season,” said executive director Shawna Bell in a statement.

    The organization attributes the rising demand due to the increased cost of living.

    The Christmas Cheer Board added that they placed additional orders for food to help get them through the season, but said their budget cannot deal with the high demand.

    The cheer board’s warehouse will be open through December 24 for deliveries and pickups of hamper applications that have already been placed.

    More to come.

