WINNIPEG -- A school in Winnipeg named after a controversial figure will be renamed following a vote by trustees with the Winnipeg School Division.

The division voted during its meeting on Monday to rename Cecil Rhodes School, following a committee recommendation.

Rhodes, who is known for establishing the Rhodes Scholarship, was also a white supremacist and his policies while Prime Minister of the Cape Colony, a British colony in what is now South Africa, paved the way for apartheid.

The motion to change the name was brought forward by trustee Jennifer Chen in June 2020. It followed worldwide calls to change the names of places, sports teams and buildings that have racist or colonial origins.

In a statement, the WSD said a new committee will be created to consult with students at the school, staff, parents, guardians and residents of the community about a new name, and will pick a name representative of the community.

The WSD said the intention is to have the new name decided and approved by the school board in September 2022.

-With files from CTV's Jon Hendricks and Mason DePatie