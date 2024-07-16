Winnipeg seeking feedback on plan to transform transportation

The City of Winnipeg is seeking the public’s feedback on its plan to transform the transportation network.

On Monday, the city announced that the final draft of its plan, ‘Transportation 2050: Reimagining Mobility,’ is now available to the public.

This plan shifts the transportation network towards sustainability, economic growth and accessible travel by setting targets, recommending policies, and setting out an action plan to reach 50 per cent mode shift by 2050.

What does the plan involve?

Transportation 2050 is the product of nearly five years of work.

The plan involves four targets, which are:

- Ensuring goods can move efficiently by air, rail or truck;

- Getting Winnipeggers to make 50 per cent of trips by walking, cycling, transit and ride-sharing by 2050;

- Achieving a 20 per cent reduction in fatal and serious injury crashes by 2026; and

- Designing and building a transportation system that’s accessible and affordable to all Winnipeggers.

To achieve these goals, the plan provides a framework to prioritize existing infrastructure; make strategic investments to move more people and goods using the roads we have; support the development of complete communities; and empower people to travel by their preferred mode.

Next steps

For the next steps, the city is inviting Winnipeggers to learn more about the plan and join one of six pop-up events between now and July 26. There will also be a telephone town hall on July 24.

Following the public information period, the plan will be finalized and an administrative report will be presented to city council this fall.

More information can be found online.