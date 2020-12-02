WINNIPEG -- There is nothing like a homemade bowl of soup when you're sick, but for people in COVID-19 isolation that may be easier said than done – that is where the “soup fairies” come in.

Winnipeg couple Paulette Cote and Peter Czehryn have been dropping off bowls of soup and baking to frontline workers who need a hand from the Winnipeg Soup Fairies.

"Peter and I started delivering soup when we had family members who were sick with COVID, and we realized how much of a need there was out there for folks who are COVID-positive right now," Cote said.

"To have health-care workers in the family and not be able to see them because of COVID – when they are isolating, they can't get out for food at all."

The couple said they were impacted by the death of a close family member this year, and decided to give back to the community.

She said some people are fortunate to have friends and family who can pick up food for them – but not everybody does. That is why she and her husband have taken up the mantle as Winnipeg's “Soup Fairies.”

The pair said the initiative has been met with a warm welcome.

"As soon as Paulette sent the request out – replies came quite quickly," Czehryn said. "To have a meal come and it's ready to go – it just brightens their day and makes things a lot easier."

The deliveries are contactless; the couple, who are wearing masks, place the food on a person's front doorstep then back away.

"It feels like while we are supporting and helping others, it certainly is healing our hearts as well with every bowl of soup that we drop off," Cote said.

If anyone is looking for some help from the Soup Fairies, they can find more information on the Winnipeg Soup Fairies Facebook page. People can message them through the page to put in a request for soup, or refer a friend or family member.

They are also accepting cash and food donations.