WINNIPEG -- Students at École Lansdowne are ditching their textbooks for comic books during the school's annual fundraiser.

On Sunday, the school hosted its Lansdowne Comic Con, a comic and collectibles show that takes place in the school gymnasium.

According to the school, this year's show has attracted a range of vendors, including classic comics, graphic novels, books, video games, trading cards, figurines, board games and coins.

"We have been so pleased with the growth of our comics and collectibles show over the last three years," said Vince Audino, principal of École Lansdowne.

This is the third year the school is hosting the event. Audino said the Comic Con continues to grow every year, with 40 tables set up for this one.

The event is held in February to coincide with I Love to Read Month.

I Love to Read Month dedicates the month of February to promoting a love of reading and being read to.

"We see this event as an opportunity to connect with members of the community, with other comic book enthusiasts, and to celebrate literacy in all its forms as a part of I Love to Read Month," said Audino.

The event itself is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to Winnipeg Harvest.

The school says the proceeds from the comic and collectibles show will go towards the École Lansdowne's junior high French cultural trip to Quebec in the spring of 2021.

“By hosting something like this and raising funds, it allows them to travel and to use French in a city where there’s a lot of Francophones and native speakers,” Audino said.