Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
The incident took place on Oct. 29, when RCMP officers were called to a home on Saddleridge Lane in East St. Paul due to a large party.
Police said that when officers got to the scene and started walking toward the main home, a number of people jumped on the police vehicles and caused significant damage. CTV News Winnipeg previously reported the vehicles were swarmed by about 70 intoxicated youth.
Since the incident, RCMP has been working to identify every individual who was caught on video damaging the police vehicles.
Over the past few weeks, investigators have arrested four people—three boys aged 16, 17 and 18, and one 17-year-old girl. They were charged with mischief and are scheduled to appear in court in March.
Mounties said they have identified a number of other suspects, but the RCMP is not releasing their names or photos as officers are in the process of locating and arresting them.
Police said these suspects have been clearly captured on social media videos and police vehicle cameras, and they are encouraged to contact the RCMP to make arrangements to turn themselves in.
RCMP is also looking to identify and speak with two individuals—a male and female—who were at the party and could have information that could help the investigation.
Police has released images of those individuals and ask anyone who may have information about them to call 204-482-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
RCMP noted that officers also stopped a sexual assault that was about to happen. Two male suspects got away and the victim was taken to the hospital. The RCMP said this incident is a priority for them and is under investigation.
Additional arrests related to this party are expected.
