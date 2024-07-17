Winnipeg to vote on awarding $95M contract for biosolids facility

The City of Winnipeg is set to vote on awarding a $95 million contract for the creation of a biosolids facility for the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

In a city report, the public service is recommending the contract go to the Red River Biosolids Partners, a joint venture between Aecon Water Infrastructure Inc., Oscar Renda Contracting of Canada Inc., and MWH Constructors Canada Ltd.

The report explains that biosolids are a product of the wastewater treatment process where liquids are separated from solids. This results in a sludge that is then treated to produce nutrient-rich biosolids.

The city notes that the biosolids facility would provide advanced treatment for Winnipeg’s three sewage treatment plants, as well as the Winnipeg Metro Region.

Following the awarding of this contract, more than $900 million remains available from the total funds in the approved budget for the biosolids facility.

The report will be discussed at a special meeting of the water, waste and environment committee on Thursday.