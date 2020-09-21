WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure on a Winnipeg Transit bus.

The city said the passenger, who has since tested positive for the disease, used Winnipeg Transit on Sept. 15. The individual took Route 14 between 11:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. They got on the bus at Ellice Avenue and Spence Street and got off at St. Mary Avenue.

Winnipeg Transit has identified the bus driver who was driving the route at this time and notified them of the situation. The city said it’s taking the appropriate follow-up measures.

The city noted that since Aug. 29, Winnipeggers have been required to wear masks on all Winnipeg Transit and Transit Plus vehicles. The city has also enhanced sanitization on buses, with all buses treated with a hospital-grade sanitizer at least once every 48 hours.

Passengers are reminded to maintain a reasonable separation from others, to follow proper hand hygiene, to exit at the back door if they are able to, and try riding in off-peak hours if possible.

The city also urges people to only board buses with enough room for people to distance, stay back from the shield that is covering the bus drivers, and be kind to those who aren’t wearing a mask.

Winnipeggers should not take public transit if they are sick, and if they're showing COVID-19 symptoms, they should get tested as soon as possible.

This is the second time the city reported a Winnipeg Transit passenger testing positive for COVID-19.