Winnipeg Transit service free for New Year's Eve, fares go up Jan. 1

Those looking for a safe ride home after their New Year's festivities can once again take advantage of Winnipeg Transit's Free Ride program, sponsored by Manitoba Public Insurance.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, all Winnipeg Transit and Winnipeg Transit Plus service will be free.

The program applies to all regularly-scheduled routes until the end of service. The last buses should leave the downtown area around 1:35 a.m. on Jan. 1.

New Year's partiers can plan their trip before heading out by checking winnipegtransit.com, downloading the Winnipeg Transit app, or calling 311.

MPI has sponsored the New Year's Eve Free Ride program since 2011.

"Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of road fatalities. MPI is committed to reducing related collisions, deaths, and injuries by supporting initiatives that offer safe, dependable options to those ringing in the New Year," said the public insurer in a news release.

Winnipeg Transit is implementing its usual fare rate hike on Jan 1, bringing regular bus fare up to $3.25 and reduced fares to $2.75. More information can be found online. (https://info.winnipegtransit.com/en/fares/transit-fares)