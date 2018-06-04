The final price tag is in for the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties during the Jets NHL playoff run.

Economic Development Winnipeg says the nine events cost $2.167 million. It says True North Sports + Entertainment is paying $1.085 million towards the tab, including $153,000 for police and transit costs. The city is on the hook for $962,000, which it says it will find in existing budgets. Economic Development Winnipeg is contributing $120,000.

A news release says 120,500 fans attended the outdoor parties.

It also outlines a list of expenses and other attractions: