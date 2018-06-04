The final price tag is in for the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties during the Jets NHL playoff run.

Economic Development Winnipeg says the nine events cost $2.167 million. It says True North Sports + Entertainment is paying $1.085 million towards the tab, including $153,000 for police and transit costs. The city is on the hook for $962,000, which it says it will find in existing budgets. Economic Development Winnipeg is contributing $120,000.

A news release says 120,500 fans attended the outdoor parties.

It also outlines a list of expenses and other attractions:

  • Large mobile screens, the largest one being 23 feet tall and 39 feet long
  • 2 kilometres of fibre optic cable run each event
  • 7,090 feet of fencing – the largest single event requirement in the supplier’s history
  • 165 portable toilets
  • 8 hours of setup and 3-4 hours of teardown each event day, with approximately 100 staff working during each phase
  • 5 food vendors serving a variety of local delicacies and comfort foods
  • More than 26,500 kg of food collected for Winnipeg Harvest