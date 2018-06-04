Featured
Winnipeg Whiteout street parties cost nearly $2.2 million, True North to pay half the tab
A news release says 120,500 fans attended the outdoor parties.
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 11:57AM CST
Last Updated Monday, June 4, 2018 12:18PM CST
The final price tag is in for the Winnipeg Whiteout street parties during the Jets NHL playoff run.
Economic Development Winnipeg says the nine events cost $2.167 million. It says True North Sports + Entertainment is paying $1.085 million towards the tab, including $153,000 for police and transit costs. The city is on the hook for $962,000, which it says it will find in existing budgets. Economic Development Winnipeg is contributing $120,000.
It also outlines a list of expenses and other attractions:
- Large mobile screens, the largest one being 23 feet tall and 39 feet long
- 2 kilometres of fibre optic cable run each event
- 7,090 feet of fencing – the largest single event requirement in the supplier’s history
- 165 portable toilets
- 8 hours of setup and 3-4 hours of teardown each event day, with approximately 100 staff working during each phase
- 5 food vendors serving a variety of local delicacies and comfort foods
- More than 26,500 kg of food collected for Winnipeg Harvest