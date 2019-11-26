WINNIPEG – Police have arrested a Winnipeg woman after a taxi cab was carjacked with a can of bear spray.

Winnipeg police said around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a carjacking in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street.

A woman had been picked up as a passenger by a taxi cab, and once inside police allege she sprayed the driver with bear spray. The suspect then stole the cab as the driver went to a nearby hospital.

Around 2:25 a.m. officers found the stolen taxi abandoned near Redwood Avenue and Salter Street. Police said it looked like the taxi collided with a tree. A woman was taken into custody in the area of Mountain Avenue and Salter Street shortly after.

A 21-year-old is facing charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

She remains in custody.

Police said the major crimes unit is investigating.