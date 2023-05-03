Winnipegger dead, another man in hospital after double stabbing

A 41-year-old man has died after he and another victim were stabbed early Tuesday morning in the North Point Douglas area.

Police say they were called to the incident at around 1:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Austin Street North.

Officers arrived on scene to find two men who had been stabbed. Both were taken to hospital, one in critical and the other in unstable condition.

Kevin James Wescoupe, 41, from Winnipeg has since died of his injuries.

Police say the other victim, a 38-year-old man, has been upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation continues by the homicide unit.

Police ask anyone with video surveillance footage that may help investigators to contact the homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.