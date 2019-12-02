WINNIPEG -- A Winnipegger has been named the LGBT+ Entrepreneur of the Year both federally and provincially.

Alex Varricchio co-founded UpHouse, a brand and marketing agency in Winnipeg, with business partner Kiirsten May in 2017, bringing together a team of mostly women and queer individuals, the marketing agency said in a news release.

The award is given to an LGBT+ entrepreneur who shows leadership, innovation, and a commitment to the LGBT+ community.

Varricchio was given the award in Toronto at the 4th annual Canadian Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Black & White Gala, and in Winnipeg at the Manitoba LGBT* Chamber of Commerce.