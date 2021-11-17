Winter weather and poor road conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

Manitoba continues to experience heavy snow and winter weather, prompting school closures in the province on Wednesday.

The following schools are closed for Nov. 17, 2021:

- Division scolaire franco manitobaine : École Jours-de-Plaine, École Saint-Lazare and École Aurèle-Lemoine are closed due to poor road conditions.

- Prairie Rose School Division : The St. Laurent School is closed. Students should stay home and staff should work from home.