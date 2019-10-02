Woman, 18, facing charge over fatal pedestrian crash at Morley and Osborne
File image of the crash scene on March 20, 2019. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News)
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 3:30PM CST
WINNIPEG -- An 18-year-old Winnipeg woman has been arrested in connection with a pedestrian crash in March that left a 41-year-old man dead.
The crash happened at around 3 p.m. March 20th. The man who was hit went to the hospital in critical condition.
Six days after the crash, police said he had died in hospital and put out a call for witnesses.
On Wednesday, police said the 18-year-old woman was arrested and faces a charge of proceed before safe to do so.
She was released and will be required to appear in court, police said.