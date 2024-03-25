Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP

Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.

Manitoba RCMP said the collision happened Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 50 at Road 99 North in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, Man.

Officers arrived on scene to find emergency medical responders providing care to multiple patients.

Police said an investigation found a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Sandy Bay First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Langruth, was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

A 19-year-old man from The Pas who was driving the southbound car had life-threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in critical condition.

A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in that vehicle, was belted into a car seat, Mounties said, and had minor injuries.

He was transported to local hospital, and has since been released.

The investigation continues.