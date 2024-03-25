WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Woman dead, toddler injured in collision on Manitoba highway: RCMP

RCMP
Share

Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle collision on a Manitoba highway where a woman died and three people, including a two-year-old, were hurt.

Manitoba RCMP said the collision happened Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. on Highway 50 at Road 99 North in the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, Man.

Officers arrived on scene to find emergency medical responders providing care to multiple patients.

Police said an investigation found a southbound car crossed into the northbound lane, hitting the oncoming vehicle head-on.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, a 35-year-old woman from Sandy Bay First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger, a 36-year-old man from Langruth, was seriously injured and transported to hospital.

A 19-year-old man from The Pas who was driving the southbound car had life-threatening injuries, and was transported to hospital in Winnipeg, where he remains in critical condition.

A two-year-old boy, who was a passenger in that vehicle, was belted into a car seat, Mounties said, and had minor injuries.

He was transported to local hospital, and has since been released.

The investigation continues.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes raided by law enforcement

In response to a CNN question about reports of raids of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) said that as part of an ongoing investigation they, along with other law enforcement partners, had 'executed law enforcement actions.'

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Regina

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Calgary

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Atlantic

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

N.L.

Northern Ontario

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News