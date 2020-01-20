WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating what happened during the arrest of a woman who was treated for fractures to her arm after being handcuffed by the Winnipeg Police Service.

The Independent Investigative Unit of Manitoba said the incident began just before midnight on Saturday, when police were called to the 2600 block of Pembina Highway for a woman who was in distress.

When officers arrived, the IIU said they found a woman who appeared to be intoxicated, and when they tried to take her into custody, she resisted.

Officers then handcuffed her and the woman said her left arm was sore. She was taken to Victoria Hospital where she was treated for fractures to her left arm, the IIU said.

The watchdog is investigating the incident and asks anyone who witnessed it or may have video footage that could help to call the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said it won’t be releasing any other details as the investigation is ongoing.