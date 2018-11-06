

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a 22-year-old woman was robbed while using an indoor ATM.

It happened Monday at 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Marion Street.

The victim told police a female came up from behind while she was using the machine, pressing a sharp pointed object against her back and demanding cash.

Police said the victim wasn’t hurt.

The suspect is described as an Indigenous female around five-foot-five in height, with a heavy build and long black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact major crimes unit investigators at 204-986-6219 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.