

CTV Winnipeg





Families who have already overcome the unthinkable came together on Saturday to break down more barriers.

Yazidi, Kurdish and Syrian families gathered at Daniel McIntyre Collegiate Institute to celebrate a new opportunity.

The goal was to give people who have escaped war-torn countries a chance to discuss their hopes and challenges as they settle into their new lives.

They celebrated the creation of the Yazidi, Kurdish, Syrian Family Association of Manitoba, which will provide the families with a new foundation of support.

“We bring families together to beautiful Canada,” said Delshan Mohamad from the Yazidi, Kurdish, Syrian association of Manitoba.

Saturday’s event also included music, dance and a traditional Syrian and Kurdish meal.