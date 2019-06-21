

A sentencing decision for a former Lorette, Man. teacher convicted of sexually abusing a child is expected on June 26, after a court heard emotional words from statements from the victim and her family Friday.

They were read aloud during a sentencing hearing for for Remi Dallaire, who was convicted in September of 2018 on four criminal charges including sexual assault, sexual interference, inviting touching, and making available sexually explicit material.

The victim, a girl who was 8 years old when the abuse occurred in 2016, included a pointed message in her victim impact statement.

“I would like the court to acknowledge that the victim’s statement is scrawled in all capital letters, and reads, ‘You ruined my life,’” Crown attorney Danielle Simard told court during Dallaire’s sentencing hearing.

She went on to say that both parents describe that the girl continues to partake in weekly therapy and has many anger issues.

The Crown has requested an eight year sentence.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Ken Champagne says he doesn’t want to delay this matter any longer and that he will have his decision on sentencing ready on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

Attempt to re-open case rejected at sentencing hearing Friday

The former Lorette, Man. teacher’s motion to re-open the case was rejected earlier Friday morning.

At the sentencing hearing, the defence made a motion to re-open the case based on new evidence they say causes reasonable doubt.

The court heard that while in Headingly Correctional Centre, Dallaire met another inmate who was serving time who the court described as a serial pedophile.

Dallaire’s defence said the other inmate confessed to the crimes for which Dallaire has been convicted, but later retracted his confession.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Ken Champagne said that new evidence is not sufficient and the sentencing would go on as planned.

During Dallaire’s trial, court heard the girl who was victimized was eight when she got to know him through her mother in June of 2016.

Dallaire began helping the mom by looking after her daughter when she was at work.

The girl, who cannot be named due to a publication ban, testified she was sexually assaulted and inappropriately touched on more than one occasion and shown pornography when she spent time alone with Dallaire.

Dallaire hasn’t been employed with the Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine since the end of the 2015-2016 school year.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb and Melissa Hansen