It may look like a typical billboard on Portage Avenue, but one particular ad is garnering attention due to the service that’s being offered.

“Sensational Serena” is a licensed escort agency in the city of Winnipeg. The ad says Serena is Winnipeg's “professional companion.”

"I can provide companionship that's what I do so therefore I feel I should be able to advertise that,” said Serena

She says a federal law has made it difficult to advertise in the Yellow Pages and in newspapers, so she decided to try a billboard.

"Like any other business you want to get your name out there and you want to build a clientele and be profitable,” said Serena

The Winnipeg Police Service says the billboard ad is above board.

"Sensational Serena is a licenced escort agency in Winnipeg under the doing business in Winnipeg by-law,” said the police.

“The current wording of the Sensational Serena billboard is not in contravention of the doing business in Winnipeg by-law, in that it does not specifically advertise nude or sexual services."

But the court of public opinion has its own views.

Most people contacted by CTV News had no problem with the ad, but some did say it was a little offensive and inapropriate.

Serena wants those people to know she's playing by the rules.

"I'm not saying anything inappropriate on the billboard whatsoever, there's all kinds of billboards that are a lot more provocative looking than mine,” said Serena