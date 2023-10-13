Winnipeg

    • Youths face assault charges after fight in The Pas: RCMP

    RCMP

    Two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old face assault charges after fight in The Pas on Wednesday.

    RCMP said it happened at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 10, when officers were called to a fight in a field near Smith Avenue in The Pas.

    Police reports said that several males, one in possession of a knife, were kicking and punching a youth.

    The suspects fled before police arrived. The victim - a 14-year-old male - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

    RCMP investigators have identified three out of the four suspects wanted in connection to the assault.

    Three male youths, two aged 13 and one 12, have been arrested. They face assault charges, and were released from custody on conditions. The youths are scheduled to appear in court on January 9, 2024.

    Investigators are asking potential witnesses to come forward.

    "We believe there are a number of people who witnessed this assault," said Sergeant Colin Stark of The Pas RCMP Detachment. "Parents, please have a conversation with your child and if they witnessed the assault and have information on this incident let us know."

    Anyone with information is asked to contact The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

