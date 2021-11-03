Zach Collaros named CFL Player of the Month

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collars was named the CFL Player of the Month for October, after leading Winnipeg to a perfect 4-0 record.

Collaros threw for 1,101 yards completing 75 of 104 passes, including eight touchdown passes while throwing just two interceptions.

Collaros leads the CFL with 2,832 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes.

He started in all 11 games for the Blue Bombers, going 10-1 and leading the team to its first division title since 2011.

Winnipeg has just three games left before hosting the West Division Final on Dec. 5 at IG Field.

The Blue Bombers host the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday.

Kick off is slated for 6 p.m.