Zero applications for program to advance Manitoba paramedics’ training

The president of the Manitoba Association of Health Care Professionals (MAHCP) is not surprised a course that offers further education to paramedics did not receive any applications for the next intake period.

Red River College confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg that its Advanced Care Paramedicine (ACP) program received zero applications for the January start date.

Jason Linklater, the president of the MAHCP, said it's because there are no ACP positions in rural Manitoba to go to after receiving the education.

"Why would a paramedic take that additional training?" asked Linklater.

The ACP program allows primary-care paramedics to expand their scope of practice and provide more complete care.

Linklater feels this position would help lessen the crisis that is being felt in the rural Manitoba health-care setting, but it's not possible because there isn't proper funding from the government to be employed in such a position after taking the course.

"They need to fund and implement things to actually fix the problem and not put public focus on something that should be good news, like funding an ACP program should be good news, but it's not because there's nowhere for those people to go once they finish school. There are no ACP jobs. That's why it feels to me like a mirage, because it is."

Rebecca Clifton, the administrative director of the Paramedic Association of Manitoba, is voicing similar displeasure, saying the news of the empty program is disappointing.

"While it is encouraging to add more advanced care paramedic seats to the program, it is completely irrelevant if all those seats are vacant. So we are giving that false hope and very much putting the cart before the horse," said Clifton.

Clifton wants to see the proper funding be directed at opening up the proper positions for paramedics, otherwise, she thinks they could leave the province to work elsewhere or leave the profession altogether.

"We do have paramedics that have gone and taken this advanced care paramedic training and when they return to their employer after getting this training, they aren't allowed to use it because those positions don't exist."

Both Clifton and Linklater said the City of Winnipeg is doing a good job making these positions available, as the city has a goal of having an ACP-trained paramedic in every ambulance. They wish that goal was shared in rural Manitoba jurisdictions.

In an e-mailed statement from a government spokesperson to CTV News, they said, "Shared Health has advised our government that all paramedics receive a robust level of education prior to their hiring. Models to support training and ongoing learning once on the job are continually being developed. As part of Manitoba's ongoing health transformation, work is ongoing on how to best incorporate Advanced Care Paramedics to leverage their full scope of knowledge and skills in a manner that contributes to a better functioning ERS and supports ongoing competency maintenance."

Red River College said it will continue to work with the government to deliver the program in the new year and added any applications will be considered for the spring intake.

Clifton hopes change surrounding rural paramedics happens soon before it's too late.

"I think it is very clear that we are hemorrhaging paramedics at a rapid rate. And there is a substantial number of things that need to change," said Clifton.