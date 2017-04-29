Featured
18-year-old charged after bomb threats made to St. Vital Centre
An 18-year-old man faces mischief charges after bomb threats were called in to St. Vital Centre Friday. (File image)
Published Saturday, April 29, 2017 11:14AM CST
An 18-year-old man faces mischief charges after bomb threats were called in to St. Vital Centre Friday.
The first call came in at around 4:20 p.m. Winnipeg Police Service sent multiple units to investigate.
While officers were still on scene, a second threat came in around 5:20 p.m.
Police said they worked with mall security and determined that the threats were unfounded.
After an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Baron Morisette on Bishop Grandin Boulevard between River Road and St. Mary’s Road.
He faces two charges of public mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.
