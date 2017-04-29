

CTV Winnipeg





An 18-year-old man faces mischief charges after bomb threats were called in to St. Vital Centre Friday.

The first call came in at around 4:20 p.m. Winnipeg Police Service sent multiple units to investigate.

While officers were still on scene, a second threat came in around 5:20 p.m.

Police said they worked with mall security and determined that the threats were unfounded.

After an investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Baron Morisette on Bishop Grandin Boulevard between River Road and St. Mary’s Road.

He faces two charges of public mischief and failing to comply with a probation order.