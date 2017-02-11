Featured
27 people cross border into Emerson overnight: Reeve
A total of 27 people illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border on foot near Emerson overnight, Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen told CTV News. (Photo: Beth Macdonell/CTV Winnipeg)
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:18PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 1:30PM CST
A total of 27 people crossed the Canada-U.S. border on foot near Emerson overnight, Municipality of Emerson-Franklin Reeve Greg Janzen told CTV News.
Janzen said Saturday, the number of people who made it across the border was confirmed to him by the Canada Border Services Agency and RCMP.
Emerson-Franklin Coun. Doug Johnston said the fire department responded to two calls early Saturday morning due to people being cold.
"They were scattered all over the place," said Johnston.
He said the first call came in around 3:05 a.m. He said it was a group of five people, but one person got lost because the 911 signal dropped out.
READ MORE: Efforts to deal with people illegally crossing border near Emerson ramp up
That person has since been located.
Johnston said the second call to the fire department came in around 6:25 a.m.
He said no one was seriously injured.
Janzen said the people who crossed are now with the CBSA.
READ MORE: Officials meeting to discuss groups illegally crossing border
