

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have made three arrests following an arson that occurred in October 2015.

Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m. on October 21, 2015 emergency crews responded to a fire in a condominium complex in the 2400 block of Waverley Street.

When first responders arrived the building was fully engulfed in flames and nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, according to police.

At the time police said the estimated amount of damage was $3.5-million.

Police said a nearby construction site at 100 Southview Crescent was also broken into around the same time. It is believed that the same individuals from the fire on Waverly were involved. Investigators found evidence of alcohol and accelerate used to spread fire.

After a lengthy investigation police say the cost of damage is estimated to be $5-million. Police said the Southview fire was definitively linked to the Waverley fire.

Officers said with the help of DNA evidence they were able to make three arrests.

James Charles Dooley, 24, Jesse James McLeod, 23, and Nolan Scott Wozny, 22, have all been charged with a number of offences including arson causing damage to property.

They were detained in custody.