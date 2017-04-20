Featured
Armed man breaks into Selkirk residence while owners are home
RCMP are looking for a man who broke into a Selkirk home with a firearm and an edged weapon while the owners were home late Tuesday evening. (File image)
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 8:44AM CST
RCMP are looking for a man who broke into a Selkirk home with a firearm and an edged weapon while the owners were home late Tuesday evening.
RCMP were called to the scene on North Dominique Drive for a report of a break-and-enter in progress around 11:35 p.m.
The suspect forced his way through the back door and attacked one of the owners by striking him, police said. After a few minutes, the suspect left without taking anything.
The firearm and edged weapon weren’t used during the attack.
Police said the public is not at risk.
The suspect is described as indigenous in appearance, between 20 and 30 years old, dressed in all black with a blue bandana.
Anyone with information can call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222.
