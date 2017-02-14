

CTV Winnipeg





A 58-year-old Winnipeg Transit driver has died after an attack involving a passenger.

Police said the driver, Irvine J. Fraser, died after the assault on the University of Manitoba campus just before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth said the assault involved the driver and a passenger, but it’s unclear if it happened on or off the bus. Smyth said there was no one else on board at the time of the attack.

Smyth said they don't know at this time what led to the attack.

"Certainly, we're allowing the investigators to do their job. As we know, most transit buses have recordings. It will be up to our investigators to try to review what occured prior to the assault," Smyth said.

Fraser was found with serious stab wounds. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Smyth said police responded to the scene moments after the attack. Witnesses were able to point officers toward the Red River, which runs adjacent to the campus.

Officers and the Canine Unit found a suspect on the frozen river between Freedman Cresc. to north and Marine Drive to the south.

A 22-year-old man was arrested. No charges have been laid, but Smyth said there will likely be an update soon.

An officer returned to the ice to continue the investigation, but fell through. Officers used a rope to pull him to safety. He was not injured.

University has no additional safety concerns:

As U of M students at the Fort Gary campus walked to class Tuesday morning, their campus was a crime scene.

Students are shocked, and at least one bus driver said he had butterflies driving Tuesday. Tim Cornborough has been a Winnipeg Transit driver for five years. He would like drivers to have more security.

"I would like to see more officers and cadets on the busses," Cornborough said.

The University of Manitoba said in a statement they will share more information with the WPS to aid in its investigation.

According to the university, there are no ongoing safety concerns on campus, although traffic has been impacted.

As a result of the investigation, the university said the following roads are closed: MacLean Crescent, preventing all access to parking lot N, Alumni Lane at Freedman Crescent, and westbound access on Dafoe Road from Alumni Lane.

The university said classes will resume as usual.

Transit safety questions raised:

The city will revisit options to increase bus driver safety following the deadly attack.

Winnipeg's Chief Transportation Officer Dave Wardrop said he spoke with the transit union, and they agreed to discuss new safety measures.

Currently, all busses are equipped with four or five cameras, and both uniform and undercover police officers take random bus rides.

Both Smyth and Wardrop could not say how often officers are on board.

Wardrop also said the use of shields will be looked at again. Following a past pilot project, the city and the union did not agree on a plan to install them.

Wardrop called it a difficult day for the city, and said counselling services are being offered to staff.

He said this is the first time a Winnipeg bus driver has been killed as a result of an altercation.