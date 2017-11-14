

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal collision in December of 2016.

Winnipeg police said on December 18, 2016 around noon, emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Henderson Highway and Kimberley Avenue involving a pedestrian.

Following an investigation, police believe the 68-year-old woman was crossing the Henderson headed west at the same time a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck was making a left-hand turn. The woman was hit by the truck and later died from her injuries.

Police say after a lengthy investigation by traffic collision officers, a 24-year-old man was arrested on Monday.

The man was released on a promise to appear.